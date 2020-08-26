Now a notice to Cooper hospital over Rhea Chakraborty’s getting access to hospital’s mortuary

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput still remains unsolved. The CBI has taken over the case and has started the investigation all over again. So it summoned Sushant’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh for questioning once again on August 25.

Now Mumbai Mirror reports that the State Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to Cooper hospital. This is because the hospital officials allowed Rhea Chakraborty access to the hospital’s mortuary. A video from the hospital clearly shows Rhea entering the hospital’s mortuary and leaving after 45 minutes. She’s seen leaving the hospital premise with three people. This certainly is not acceptable as access to the mortuary is only given to the immediate family members of the deceased.

Hopefully, with the CBI taking over, facts about Sushant Singh’d death will emerge soon. And the actor will get justice and his family closure.