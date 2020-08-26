Noah Schnapp Voices Regret for Seemingly Saying N-Word Repeatedly in Resurfacing Video

Instagram

Being ‘canceled’ on Twitter for the racial slur, the ‘Stranger Things’ actor claims that he actually replaced it with the word ‘neighbor’ when singing to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’.

“Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp has issued an apology after being “cancelled” on Twitter after a video resurfaced in which he appeared to be repeatedly saying the N-word.

Schnapp found himself trending on the social media site after a leaked video of him and a few friends was leaked, featuring him singing the racial slur to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s “Freaky Friday”.

The track contains the lyrics: “Wait, can I really say the n-word? What up, my n***a, what up, my n***a? Bigs up, my n***a, we up, my n***a. You p**sy a*s, n****s, man, f**k y’all n****s. ‘Cause I’m that n***a, n***a, n***a.”

Following the video trending, the 15-year-old actor quickly apologised to fans, claiming the video was filmed last year and he was actually singing “neighbour” over the N-word.

“I would truly never say the N word and I’m not the type of person,” Schnapp wrote. “I genuinely have never used that word in my like. Using the word ‘neighbour’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.”

He continued: “I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation.”

Noah Schnapp apologized for appearing to repeatedly saying the N-word in a resurfacing video.

“I apologise for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and I should of kept my mouth shut,” Schnapp concluded. “I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.”