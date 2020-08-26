Noah Schnapp Denied Using The N-Word In A Video

The 15-year-old denied using the racial slur, writing, “Hi guys. Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the N-word. I would truly never say the N-word and I’m not the type of person.”



Noah Schnapp / Via Instagram: @noahschnapp

According to PageSix, the video was posted by one of Noah’s friends on Instagram who was “[reminiscing] about summer camp last year.”