Noah Schnapp Denied Using The N-Word In A Video

Updated 20 minutes ago. Posted 25 minutes ago

“I would truly never say the N-word.”

Sigh. If only someone would have told Noah Schnapp that saying the N-word — or even using a “replacement” for it — is never OK.

On Tuesday, the Stranger Things actor released an Instagram apology after a video resurfaced of him singing along to Lil Dicky’s “Freaky Friday.”


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

In the clip, Noah appeared to be singing the N-word, which sparked the hashtag #NoahSchnappIsOverParty on Twitter.

The 15-year-old denied using the racial slur, writing, “Hi guys. Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the N-word. I would truly never say the N-word and I’m not the type of person.”


Noah Schnapp / Via Instagram: @noahschnapp

According to PageSix, the video was posted by one of Noah’s friends on Instagram who was “[reminiscing] about summer camp last year.”

Noah went on to say that he used the word “neighbor” as a “replacement” and that his friends would “never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation.”


Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

“I should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry,” he concluded.


Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Here’s to hoping this is a true learning experience for him.

