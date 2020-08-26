NFL predictions 2020: Seahawks final record projection, Super Bowl odds & more to know

Sporting News’ NFL predictions for the 2020 season have been made with the understanding that the pro football landscape almost surely will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way through the fall and winter.

So predictions regarding how all teams including the Seahawks will finish in the 2020 NFL standings and beyond are more of a crap shoot than usual. We have no choice but to operate with the roster and schedule knowledge we have of all 32 teams heading into what will be a strange season.

Based on NFL senior writer Vinnie Iyer’s game picks for the entire 2020 season, SN is projecting a slight improvement for Seattle following last year’s 11-5 regular season and loss to Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. Not only do we see the Seahawks as the best team in the NFC West this year, but we see them as the best team in the conference.

Below are Iyer’s predictions for the Seahawks in 2020, plus how Vegas oddsmakers view their chances to win the Super Bowl.

MORE NFL PREDICTIONS:

SN’s complete 2020 standings projections & playoff picks

Seahawks record prediction for 2020

Record : 12-4

: 12-4 Division : No. 1 in NFC West

: No. 1 in NFC West Playoffs: No. 1 seed in NFC

Iyer’s take: Russell Wilson has the power running game and downfield passing game he had early in his career. The Seahawks remain strong at linebacker, and Jamal Adams gives their secondary a Legion of Boom-like look again.

Coach Pete Carroll has done well to keep this team playoff-relevant in rediscovering its Super Bowl identity, which is bound to manifest again in 2020.

Haislop’s take: One must look hard in order to find legitimate weaknesses on Seattle’s roster, especially now that Adams is the top dog in the defensive secondary. A lot can happen over the course of an NFL season, but going into 2020, the Seahawks have everything it takes to make a deep run.

Seahawks odds for 2020 win total, Super Bowl

According to the Super Bowl odds at Sports Insider, the Seahawks are tied with the Eagles among NFC teams at +2000, with the 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers and Cowboys entering the 2020 season with better odds.

Seattle also is listed behind those teams in NFC championship odds, with the San Francisco, New Orleans and Tampa Bay tied atop that odds board ahead of Dallas.

Sports Insider lists the 49ers as the favorites to win the NFC West ahead of the Seahawks with a significant growth in the odds for the Rams and Cardinals.

MORE: Week 1 NFL picks against the spread | Week 1 odds from Sports Insider

Seahawks schedule 2020

Assuming the 2020 NFL schedule remains intact without any pandemic-related adjustments, the Seahawks will play the 13th toughest schedule in the NFL based on opponents’ 2019 winning percentage.

The trip to Atlanta in Week 1 will be tricky, but outside of the Monday night game in Philadelphia, Seattle doesn’t have any daunting road challenges outside of the division. For a team this good, the schedule is quite manageable.

Below is the Seahawks’ complete schedule for the 2020 season.