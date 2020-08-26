NFL players looking to bounce back in 2020

Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports Images

Rivers left the Chargers after 16 seasons, disappointing last year with a 5-11 regular season record and 20 interceptions. It was the third time in his career that he reached that cringe-worthy mark, though Rivers likely also forced things for much of the year with Melvin Gordon’s early-season holdout and Derwin James’ injury on the defensive side of the ball. He won’t be asked to do too much on a talented Colts team, and perhaps will have a reawakening with a change of scenery.