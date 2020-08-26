NFL players looking to bounce back in 2020

Whether it was injuries, a bad situation, or simply poor play, many NFL players had disappointing 2019 seasons they’d like to forget. These 25 players have an opportunity to turn the page and could be primed for bounce backs this year.
After winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2018, Barkley struggled through a high ankle sprain last year. He missed three games and struggled when he did return, but he’s primed to bounce back in Year 3 with the support of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.
Odell Beckham, WR, Browns
It says a lot for the bar Beckham has set in his career with 1,035 yards receiving is a disappointing year. Beckham’s 65 yards per contest was easily the worst of his six-year career, but he also fought through nagging injury while quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled. A clean bill of health and new coaching staff could benefit Beckham in 2020.
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets
After a 2018 holdout, Bell looked like he lost a step in his first season with the Jets. Of course, he was able running behind a terrible offensive line, an area the team has addressed well in the offseason. Bell should have more room to run and more motivation to prove last year was a fluke, with only 3.2 yards per carry.
Bouye was an elite cornerback when he joined the Jaguars in 2017, but his play slowly regressed. He had one of his worst years as a starter in 2019 before Jacksonville traded him to Denver in the offseason. Bouye effectively replaces Chris Harris Jr. for the Broncos and is a great fit on the outside in Vic Fangio’s defense. Denver obviously feels Bouye has a lot left at age 29.
Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 regular season in 2019, but he had one of his worst seasons in years, barely surpassing 4,000 yards with only 6.6 yards per pass attempt. The supporting cast in New England wasn’t great, but the same can’t be said in Tampa Bay with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ron Gronkowski, and O.J. Howard. Even at age 43, big things are expected from Brady.
Bridgewater was last a regular starter in the NFL in 2015 before suffering a catastrophic knee injury. He’s finally re-emerged as a starter after time backing up Drew Brees in New Orleans. While Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter while Brees was injured last season, he has a chance to truly blossom this year with acclaimed coordinator Joe Brady and a bevy of weapons that include Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Robby Anderson.
Chubb had a terrific rookie season in 2018 with 12 sacks, but he tore his ACL in only his fourth game last year. His downfall was one reason that Broncos struggled last year, though Chubb is back healthy and ready for another big year.
Foles had high hopes after signing to start in Jacksonville last year, but he broke his collarbone in Week 1. He struggled when he returned and was traded to Chicago in the offseason. The former Super Bowl hero is battling Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job, and with his history in Matt Nagy’s offense, has a great shot to return as a starter. He’s a highly capable game manager who could support Chicago’s strong defense.
Garrett was having a great third NFL season until he got in a heated fight on the field against the Steelers that led to a six-game suspension. Up to that point, he recording 10 sacks in 10 games. With a giant new contract in tow, Garrett is hopeful for a bounce back over a full season.
A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
Injuries have been the name of the game for Green in recent seasons. He played only games in 2018 and failed to take the field last year, but Green is now healthy and supporting rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has several backup plans, but Green has the size and talent to bounce back at age 32.
The Jets were very excited about Herndon after a rookie season in which had had 502 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, he appeared in only one game in 2019 due to suspension and injury. He should be a big part of the Jets offense in his return.
Hicks has been a dominating presence on the Bears defensive line since joining the team in 2016, but he played only five games last year due to injury. Chicago is counting on Hicks to bounce back after Eddie Goldman opted out of the season, and Hicks should be up to the challenge.
The Colts wide receivers were plagued by injuries last season, including Hilton. He played only 10 games and struggled with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, with only 11.1 yards per catch and 50 yards per game. The speedster should have more opportunities with the gunslinging Philip Rivers taking over.
Jackson played only three games in his return to Philly last year, failing to fulfill the role as the Eagles speed receiver. He enters training camp health and has created a buzz, showing that he hasn’t lost much of a step at age 33. With Alshon Jeffery banged up to start the year, Jackson should receive plenty of attention.
James was an instant star after the Chargers drafted him in 2018, becoming an All-Pro as a rookie. Unfortunately, he was injured for most of his sophomore season, playing only five games to close out the regular season. The Chargers need James to rebound if they hope to return to the playoffs, and he should be capable, if healthy.
Johnson was struggled to stay healthy since he was an All-Pro who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2016. He fell out of favor with the Cardinals last year, but Houston is all-in on Johnson after trading DeAndre Hopkins to acquire him. His health remains a wild card, but Johnson has big upside with his new team.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
Mayfield had an excellent rookie season before plunging last year, throwing 21 interceptions for a team that was in disarray. Cleveland has worked to help Mayfield in the offseason, hiring Kevin Stefanski as their head coach and fixing offensive line issues. With excellent weapons intact, Mayfield is an easy bet to rebound.
Peterson’s streak of eight consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his NFL career ended last year, as he missed the first six games due to a suspension and wasn’t the same when he returned. Now age 30, there’s some danger that Peterson has simply declined due to age, but he’s also been re-motivated after a disappointing season.
Philip Rivers, QB, Colts
Rivers left the Chargers after 16 seasons, disappointing last year with a 5-11 regular season record and 20 interceptions. It was the third time in his career that he reached that cringe-worthy mark, though Rivers likely also forced things for much of the year with Melvin Gordon’s early-season holdout and Derwin James’ injury on the defensive side of the ball. He won’t be asked to do too much on a talented Colts team, and perhaps will have a reawakening with a change of scenery.
Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards during 2018, but the Steelers lost him in Week 2 last year due to a major elbow injury. He’s fully healthy following surgery and has several young weapons at his disposal. With an elite defense to support him, Big Ben has a shot to lead Pittsburgh back to the playoffs at age 38.
Smith-Schuster became a star in 2018, with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards in his sophomore season. Unfortunately, he struggled last year between injuries and poor quarterback play. Now Pittsburgh’s true No. 1 wideout, there’s no reason to think Smith-Schuster won’t see a major uptick in his numbers with Ben Roethlisberger back healthy.
Stafford was on pace for a career year last season with 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns through eight games before a back injury ended his season. Detroit returns all of their major weapons from last year, including wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and the addition of D’Andre Swift at running back could take some of the pressure off of Stafford. He just has to stay healthy.
Thielen had back-to-back seasons with over 1,200 yards before face planting last year due to a nagging hamstring issue. It’s apparent Minnesota feels Thielen will bounce back after trading Stefon Diggs in the offseason.
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
Vander Esch made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season with 140 tackles, helping the Cowboys become an elite defense in 2018. A neck injury sidelined him for seven games last year, but Vander Esch is back healthy for his third season. His history of neck issues remains a big concern, but Vander Esch should provide a major spark now that he’s back.
Williams made seven consecutive Pro Bowls before holding out for all of 2019 in Washington following a conflict with the team’s medical staff and front office. After a year away, he’s set to replace Joe Staley at left tackle for the 49ers, and should have plenty of juice left at age 32.