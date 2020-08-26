Netflix is Teasing The Haunting of Bly Manor With a Terrifying Voicemail

The Haunting of Hill House fans are in for a treat this fall when The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series, premieres on Netflix. Though we don’t yet have an exact release date, nor have we seen a trailer, the streaming service has dropped a different type of teaser.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will adapt the works of Henry James and draw heavy inspiration in particular from The Turn of the Screw, which follows a governess who takes charge of two young children in a remote estate. On Twitter, the show’s official account shared a shot of a classified advertisement for a live-in nanny with the message, “Seeking au pair for two perfectly splendid children at the Bly Manor residence. Manor is located on the English countryside. Position begins immediately.” The ad also lists the telephone number +44 1273 915253, so we gave our international cell plans a workout by dialing it up immediately.

The number listed is for Brighton, U.K. and features the voice of Amelie Smith, who plays one of the children, Flora, in the upcoming series. In a voicemail prompt, she says, “Hi. You’ve reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor. We’re not here right now. If you’re calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our Uncle Henry in five days. It’ll be perfectly splendid. We can’t wait to meet you.” The line then trails off with her humming in the distance before it automatically hangs up.

We’ll have to wait to find out whether this message means we’ll be getting a “perfectly splendid” trailer for the series in five days, but for now, we’re only left with the feeling that there’ll be a lot more to this little girl than just pleasantries.

Help wanted. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/tJzkwLGPf5 — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 26, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to debut on Netflix this fall.

PHOTOS: The Haunting of Bly Manor — First Look Photos

Amelie Smith, The Haunting of Bly ManorPhoto: Netflix/Eike Schroter