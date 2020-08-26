NBA postpones playoff games in wake of Bucks boycott over Jacob Blake shooting

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
5

The NBA on Wednesday announced that it has postponed all three playoff games for the day after the Bucks decided to sit out Game 5 of their playoff-opening series against the Magic. The games will be rescheduled.

Per the NBA:

MORE: NBA players react to Bucks’ boycott of Game 5

The NBA announced its decision amid reports that players planned to boycott both the Thunder-Rockets and Lakers-Trail Blazers series.

It’s worth noting that players’ decision to boycott could be seen as violating the NBA collective bargaining agreement prohibiting strikes. What actions the NBA may take — if any — following the boycotts remain to be seen.

The NBA has three games scheduled for Thursday — Nuggets-Jazz, Celtics-Raptors and Clippers-Mavericks — that will likely be affected by the postponed games Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR