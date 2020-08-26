NBA playoffs games postponed after player boycott, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers, LeBron James, Jacob Blake

NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. When the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, other teams quickly followed suit until the NBA was forced to postpone all games in every live playoff series.

The NBA confirmed that the league will reschedule all games to a later date.

The Bucks and Magic sparked the movement. They were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 pm (local), with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday.

“The stand taken today by the players and (the organisation) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

The Magic-Bucks contest were the first of three scheduled games on Wednesday and as news of the boycott began, other teams quickly joined the protest.

Following a team meeting in each side the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angles Lakers and Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder also decided to boycott the day’s games.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the league’s players will meet to work out what happens after today’s boycott.

The unrest had been bubbling over US sports in recent days. Numerous high profile athletes had made their shock and horror at recent police violence known.

In the NFL, the Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, with the team’s morning meeting allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralysed from the waist down after being shot seven times by Wisconsin police with his children in his car, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Several of the biggest names in basketball took to social media to express their disgust at racism in the US and called for action.

“F–K THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” LeBron James tweeted.