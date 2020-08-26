NBA players looking into boycotting games over Blake shooting?

The Toronto Raptors held a team meeting on Tuesday in which they discussed the possibility of boycotting future games in Orlando, and players on other teams are apparently considering the same.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the NBA Players Association executive committee has engaged in discussions with players who have inquired about the logistics of boycotting games. Players held an assembly at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort on Tuesday night to discuss what actions can be taken in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Union president Chris Paul and vice president Andre Iguodala were present for the meeting.

Sources told Haynes that several players are “psychologically distraught” over the video that showed Blake being shot. Police were called to the scene for a report of domestic violence. The incident is still under investigation.

The union’s aim is to educate players on the pros and cons of boycotting but providing support no matter which route they choose, according to Haynes. Some players are said to feel “intense guilt” that playing games may distract from social issues.

The Raptors have not confirmed that they are considering boycotting Game 1 of their series against the Boston Celtics. However, veteran guard Fred VanVleet spoke at length about the topic and admitted the thought has crossed his mind.