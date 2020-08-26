Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA Cincinnati event in support of Black Lives Matter protests

The tennis world has been thrown into chaos following the sudden withdrawal of Naomi Osaka from the Western & Southern Open in New York, in support of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The fourth seed, who had been due to play Elise Mertens in tomorrow’s semi-final, put out a statement on social media this morning condemning the “continued genocide of black people at the hand of police.”

It follows the NBA’s decision to postpone today’s scheduled playoff matches, after Milwaukee players failed to take the floor for their match against Orlando.

The protests come in the wake of the shooting of black man Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin, the latest in a string of race-related incidents in the United States.

Osaka’s withdrawal could be just the tip of the iceberg, with leading tennis writer Jon Wertheim reporting that discussions are being held over a mass boycott of all matches.

The Western & Southern Open is the main lead-up tournament to next week’s US Open in New York. Having navigated the uncertainty around COVID-19, the US Open is suddenly facing the issue of player unrest in the lead up to the year’s much delayed second grand slam tournament.

“As many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semi-finals match tomorrow,” Osaka wrote.

“However, before I am a (sic) athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.

Naomi Osaka (Getty)

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but it I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.”

Osaka, who became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam tournament when she beat Serena Williams in a controversial 2018 US Open final, lamented the ongoing racial issues in the world.

“Watching the continued genocide of black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach,” she added.

“I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again.

“When will it ever be enough.”

Osaka’s stance has earned praise from many within the tennis community, with Martina Navratilova and Patrick Mouratoglou amongst those to come out in support of the former US and Australian Open champion.

MORE TO COME.