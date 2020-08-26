Naomi Cambell and Heidi Klum’s Ex Hospitalized Following Covid-19 Outbreak in His Nightclub

Instagram

Italian playboy businessman Flavio Briatore, who was briefly engaged to Naomi and shares a child with Heidi, is treated in a hospital after testing positive for the killer virus.

Flavio Briatore, the flamboyant Italian businessman who once dated Naomi Campbell and shares a child with her fellow supermodel Heidi Klum, has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

The former Formula One team manager, 70, was taken to Milan, Italy’s San Raffaele hospital on Sunday (23Aug20) after falling ill with a fever, with his staff telling British newspaper The Times that his condition was “stable and good.”

Briatore’s hospitalisation came after his Billionaire nightclub in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot, with 60 employees testing positive.

His aides said his “condition is absolutely stable and good and he wants to thank people for the manifestations of affection and concern for his health that he has received in the last hours.”

The playboy businessman, who dated Campbell from 1998 to 2003, briefly getting engaged, has strongly criticised Italy’s government for lockdown measures that had shuttered his nightclubs.

He claimed in social media posts that “clinically Covid doesn’t exist any more,” and that the economy had been “slaughtered” by lockdown measures designed to halt the virus’ spread.

Briatore also has a 16-year-old daughter with Klum, Helene, who was born after they ended a brief relationship. She now counts the singer Seal as her adoptive father and the ex-motor racing impresario is not involved in her life.