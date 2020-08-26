More Contestants Perform on Third Night of Live Quarterfinals

NBC



More contestants performed on the third night of “America’s Got Talent” live quarterfinals which aired on Tuesday, August 26. In the episode, judge Simon Cowell was still unable to join fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara as he’s still recovering from back surgery. Unlike two previous episodes, there was no guest judge this time.

Kicking off the night was Dance Town Family from Ft. Lauderdale. They performed so amazingly, prompting Sofia to call them “perfection.” Heidi also gushed over them, saying that their performance was “beautiful.” Following it up was singer Nolan Neal who sang a gorgeous original song called “Send Me a Butterfly”. Sofia praised her as she noted that this performance was “better than the last time.”









Stand-up comedian Usama Siddiqui tried his best to bring laughter to the judges, but it didn’t work with Heidi and Sofia. Simon’s Golden Buzzer W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, meanwhile, offered an energetic performance. Sofia thought that it was “coolest thing I have seen in a long time” with Howie calling them a “shining light.”









Singing Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me” was Annie Jones but it seemed like she didn’t really impress Howie. Later, drummer Malik DOPE performed before Max Major and Bonebreakers offered their impressive performances.

















The next performer was Sheldon Riley, who belted out Kylie Minogue‘s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” while donning a jeweled mask. Alan Silva, meanwhile, impressed everyone with his acrobat act. Concluding the night was Heidi’s Golden Buzzer Cristina Rae. In the episode, she flawlessly performed a perfect rendition of “Hallelujah”.









Results of tonight’s performances will be revealed in the Wednesday episode.