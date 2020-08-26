Melania Trump Defended After Bette Midler Mocks Her Accent

Instagram/WENN

As the ‘Hocus Pocus’ star watches the First Lady’s speech during the second night of Republican National Convention, she writes on Twitter, ‘She still can’t speak English.’

Bette Midler is being called a xenophobe over something that she tweeted on Tuesday night, August 25. It all started after Melania Trump delivered an empowering speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, and it’s safe to say that the award-winning singer was less than pleased by the First Lady’s speech.

Bette made it clear that Melania’s accent particularly bothered her, given that the ex-model is an immigrant from Slovenia. “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,” so the “Hocus Pocus” star said on her Twitter account.

Many were not having it and immediately blasted Bette. “Not cool. I’m not a fan her or the fam but making fun of accented English is not funny. Most native English speakers who make of ESLers don’t speak a second language at all or do so poorly,” one person said. “No, she’s just speaking with an accent. You, however, are a fool in any language,” another wrote.

Someone mocked Bette back, “She speaks five languages. Bette Midler still has a ways to go with one,” while one other individual commented, “Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five.” Meanwhile, one more person said, “Bette Midler spends her days calling everyone racists while spending her nights making fun of foreigners who dont speak ‘Merican good enough. She doesn’t realize she’s the racist and among the most childish, immature 90 year olds on Twitter.”

Bette’s tweet aside, Melania offered deep condolences to people affected by COVID-19 and expressed her gratitude towards front-liners for working hard to treat the patients. She also addressed the protest and racial unrest after the death of Georga Floyd. “Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” she said. “I encourage people to focus on the future while still learning from the past.”

Melania added, “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward.”