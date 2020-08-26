mayhem as Tszyu ignores ring announcer’s entrance call, video

The much-anticipated bout between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been hit with more last-minute drama, with Tszyu ignoring the ring announcers call to make his entrance.

Despite the announcer calling Tszyu to the ring for the fight to begin, the Sydney fighter ignored the call and started warming up with his trainer.

“Surprising scenes here in Townsville,” said Main Event’s Ben Damon.

Tim Tszyu ignores the ring announcer’s call to continue his pre-fight warm up with his trainer (MainEvent)

“We knew there would be drama but who knew we’d see this.”

Apparently Tszyu was scheduled to enter the ring at 9:45.

“Tim Tszyu not playing games, it’s not a stalling tactic. Maybe a few more minutes just finishing his warm up,” said Andy Raymond.