Mark Carney to head ESG at Brookfield Asset Management

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, is going to Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield announced Wednesday the appointment of Carney as a vice chair and head of ESG and Impact Fund .

Carney, who left his role at the Bank of England earlier this year, is the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

“Mark will expand on Brookfield’s existing strengths in ESG with the development of a group of funds that will work to combine positive social and environmental outcomes with strong risk-adjusted returns for investors,” Brookfield said in a statement.

More to come …