Marcus Morris denies deliberately trying to hurt Luka Doncic

In the third quarter of L.A.’s 154-111 win over Dallas, Morris could be seen stepping on the back of Doncic’s left foot with the ball out of bounds. It’s the same foot that Doncic sprained during Game 3, and Morris stepped on it hard enough to rip Doncic’s shoe off.
While Morris has denied any foul play, Doncic has his own opinion on the situation.
“I don’t want to talk to him,” Doncic said. “He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me (during) the game … I’m just going to move on. Like I said, everybody’s going to have their opinion, and I just hope it wasn’t intentional. If that was intentional, that’s really bad.”
This isn’t the first time Morris has been accused of dirty play, either. Earlier this season, he threw Joel Embiid to the floor while playing for the New York Knicks. He also hit Justin Anderson in the head with a ball during the preseason.
