Man struck by police cruiser in Fairhaven, in critical condition

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a police cruiser on Route 6 in Fairhaven late Tuesday night.

A Fairhaven officer was driving the cruiser west near the 7-Eleven convenience store along Route 6 when he hit the pedestrian, who remained publicly unidentified Wednesday morning due to authorities working to notify his family, in the roadway around 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer helped the injured man, who was then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The man, whose last known address is in South Weymouth, was later brought to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and was said to be in critical condition.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash, authorities said.