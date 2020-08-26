Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

Officers were called to Surround Street at Dakabin shortly after midnight, due to a violent disturbance between a man and a woman.

When police arrived, the 27-year-old man was armed with knives and acting aggressively.

They said a woman was sheltering in a nearby house.

Police said officers tried to negotiate with the man and tasered him but were forced to open fire after he failed to comply.

The man was shot multiple times and, despite receiving first aid, died at the scene.

A report is being prepared for the coroner and an internal investigation is being conducted surrounding the shooting.