Man dies Tuesday in Englewood near South Platte River homicide case is underway

A man died in Englewood on Tuesday and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The homicide happened in the 3100 block of South Platte River Drive, police said. The scene is just off of West Dartmouth Avenue and the South Platte River.

Police said three men were seen leaving the area and they are considered “persons of interest” in the case.

