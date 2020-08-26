Man City’s deal with Messi could include MLS clause?

Lionel Messi no longer wants to play for Barcelona, and now many teams are competing for the superstar’s services.

According to recent reports, Premier League side Manchester City is the leading contender to land the Argentinian forward, and they actually have a contract proposal that includes Messi spending some time in Major League Soccer.

The deal would move Messi to Manchester City’s MLS partner club New York City FC after three seasons in the Premier League, according to ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens. They may also offer him the chance to become an ambassador for the City Football Group, which is the holding company that owns a number of clubs across the world, including NYCFC.

If Messi joins Manchester City, he’ll have the opportunity to help the club win their first ever Champions League title before moving on to the United States.

City head coach Pep Guardiola reportedly spoke to Messi last week about his potential involvement with the club, attempting to pry him away from Barcelona. However, Barca is strongly expected to try to change Messi’s mind, stating they want to rebuild around him.

According to Odds Shark, Manchester City have the best odds to land Messi at +200, Inter Milan is next in line at +300.