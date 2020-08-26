Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Purchase Agreement With Intergild

**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC)(“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Intergild Advanced Recycling Technologies (“Intergild”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Intergild (the “Transaction”).

Magnetic North intends to merge Intergild into the Company’s previously announced and closed investment in CXTL Recycling Canada Corp. (“CXTL”) to augment CXTL’s e-waste recycling solution. Intergild will add significant expertise and a process that allows for the selective separation of the plastic, fibre and metal components of e-waste, and the crystallization of the metals, into marketable commodities. In addition, the Agreement will add intellectual property to CXTL, and as a result, Magnetic North’s portfolio.

The integration into CXTL will create a complete e-waste recycling solution, which provides full reclamation and monetization for all parts of the e-waste stream in a low-emission system that does not require smelting or a high-energy input. Magnetic North, CXTL and Intergild have been working closely together for the last ten months in order to advance Intergild’s technology, with optimized demonstration machines operating successfully for the last four months. Independent third-party due diligence has been completed, and engineering reports have certified the process.

E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste problems on the planet. According to the United Nations Coalition Report on E-waste , the growth and value of this waste stream presents a significant global problem, which management believes presents a significant opportunity for the Company. The report references the value of the gold in e-waste that was discarded in 2019 at an estimated US$62.5 billion, which may ultimately be doubled when e-waste’s other valuable metals and components are considered.

Andrew Osis, Co-CEO Magnetic North stated, “This combination is part of the advantages Magnetic North offers by sourcing, acquiring and integrating complementary technologies that advance the strategy of its investee companies and enhance value for all stakeholders.”

Graham Fritz, Founder and CEO of Intergild commented, “This integration will form a technologically advanced e-waste operation with significant potential to contribute to the circular economy that is essential for the planet’s future.”

John Blair, CEO of CXTL stated, “The addition of Intergild to CXTL enables greater efficiency in the processing of e-waste to fully monetize all aspects of its valuable components, adding to the ecological and economic sustainability of our e-waste solution.”

Under the Agreement, Magnetic North will issue to the shareholders of Intergild 400,000 Series A Preferred Shares of the Company at a price of $10.00 per share in consideration of all issued and outstanding shares of Intergild, resulting in Intergild becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Magnetic North. The terms of the Series A Preferred Shares are described in Magnetic North’s most recent financial statements for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Series A Preferred Shares are offered and sold in Canadian jurisdictions to “accredited investors” pursuant to the exemption from the prospectus requirement under Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and such other exemptions from the prospectus requirements and subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

