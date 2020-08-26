Macaulay Culkin Is 40 Years Old Now

Bradley Lamb
As it turns out, time doesn’t stand still.

You know Macaulay Culkin. If not, you at least know his most famous facial expression.


Twentieth Century Fox Film

He’s a formerly beloved child star of the ’90s, current beloved actor of the ’20s.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

But given that time exists and people do in fact age, Macaulay Culkin would like to remind you all that today is his 40th birthday.

And while 40 is by no means old, it definitely makes you feel like decades just flew by given that Home Alone came out 30 years ago!


Malcolm Clarke / AP Images

By the looks of it, people aren’t too pleased with Macaulay’s little reminder:

@IncredibleCulk @MeredithFrost NOT NOW MACAULAY, NOT NOW. I’M DEALING WITH ENOUGH STUFF ON TWITTER

And now that’s he’s entered a new decade of his life, he’s thinking of picking up some new midlife crisis hobbies to get him by.

Since I'm 40 I think it's about time to start my midlife crisis. I'm thinking of picking up surfing. Do you all have any suggestions?

Since I’m 40 I think it’s about time to start my midlife crisis.

I’m thinking of picking up surfing.

Do you all have any suggestions?

