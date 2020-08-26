Macaulay Culkin Is 40 Years Old Now

As it turns out, time doesn’t stand still.
You know Macaulay Culkin. If not, you at least know his most famous facial expression.
He’s a formerly beloved child star of the ’90s, current beloved actor of the ’20s.
But given that time exists and people do in fact age, Macaulay Culkin would like to remind you all that today is his 40th birthday.
And while 40 is by no means old, it definitely makes you feel like decades just flew by given that Home Alone came out 30 years ago!
By the looks of it, people aren’t too pleased with Macaulay’s little reminder:
And now that’s he’s entered a new decade of his life, he’s thinking of picking up some new midlife crisis hobbies to get him by.
