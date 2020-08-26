‘Lucifer’ Tops Netflix’s Most Watched List Following Season 5 Premiere

Netflix

The Tom Ellis-fronted web drama series becomes the most-watched show or film on the streaming platform as it debuts the first half of the fifth season.

–

“Lucifer” ‘s return has topped the current Netflix viewing list in the U.S.

Tom Ellis‘ TV drama, which returned to the small screen on Friday (21Aug20), has toppled Jamie Foxx‘s “Project Power” as the streaming site’s most-watched series or film.

Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek‘s “Drunk Parents” comedy is at three, while the second season of “The Umbrella Academy” and “Hoops” complete the top five.