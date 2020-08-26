Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Dishes on Awful All-Girls High School Experience: It ‘F**ked Me Up’

WENN

Speaking of her struggles with depression and eating disorder, the 19-year-old model thinks that body image was not the root of her issues, but it was her experience at high school.

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter is blaming her high school days for her struggles with depression and eating disorder. In a candid new interview, Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed that she had an awful experience at an all-girls high school, adding that it “f**ked” her up.

The 19-year-old model shared details about the root of her issues in the Tuesday, August 25 episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast. Claiming that her problems were not based on her body image, she said it was her experience at an all-girls school in Brentwood that “completely f**ked me up, like really bad, really bad.”

“I don’t even think that my eating disorder really was like, based upon my body image,” she explained as quoted by PEOPLE. “Because… my mom’s f**king small. I was always small. But I think it was [my experience at] this all-girl school, like stuff that I went through when I was like just in a depressed state.”

On the reason why her high school days did not sit well with her, Amelia spilled, “They preach feminism so much, but I feel like it was one of those instances where they didn’t really practice what they preached. And that’s when I first started having more of a negative mindset.”

Recounting an incident when she was in the ninth grade, the teen shared, “I’m being taught that you know models are horrible and they sexualize women and negative ways and actresses are horrible. There’s literally a photo of my mom on the projector and they’re like dissecting all of the bad things that like my mom has done.”

“I would just get so uncomfortable, because not only was my mom brought up, but like I’m over here trying to be a model,” she went on explaining. “And everybody in my class knew that. And they’re like, basically looking at my family, being like, everything you’re doing is wrong.”

Amelia noted that her parents finally withdrew her and her older sister, Delilah Belle, from the school. Her negative mindset, however, had already developed into an eating disorder. It went so bad that her parents and sisters had to hold an intervention. “I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up,” she recalled.

“And I’m like, ‘What are you doing here?’ Like it’s Saturday morning. And they’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And in that moment, I was like, ‘I’m going to rebel, like, they’re crazy,’ ” she continued. “We show up, it’s like this really scary old man’s office. … He looked at me and he was like, so yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead.”

Luckily, it was the wake-up call Amelia needed. Since then, she decided, “I’m not going to ruin my life because of whatever issues I’m having. You don’t need to be skinny to, like, live your best life. Like it’s either be skinny and die or like happy and be who you are.”

She has since recovered from her eating disorder after going to UCLA to get her treatment. Previously, she was even told by the doctor that she might lose her life if not getting help. Showing her gratitude for having a platform to tell her story, she said, “I think I just decided to really stand up for women and talk about what I’m going through so that others didn’t feel alone.”