Lea Michele Introduces Baby Boy Ever Leo in Sweet Picture

The former ‘Glee’ actress calls her newborn son a ‘true blessing’ as she shares a glimpse of the baby boy, a week after news about the bundle of joy broke out.

Actress Lea Michele has given fans a glimpse at her “true blessing” with a sweet photo of her newborn son online.

The “Glee” star gave birth to her first child with husband Zandy Reich on 20 August (20), and on Wednesday, little Ever Leo made his debut on Instagram.

Alongside a close-up black-and-white image of the new parents cradling their baby boy’s foot, she wrote, “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

Lea also updated her Instagram profile so her bio now describes her as, “Mama, Actor, Singer + NY Times Best Selling author.”

The first snap of Ever is one of few posts the 33 year old has made in recent weeks after she was repeatedly branded a bully by former castmates on the set of “Glee” and her earlier Broadway gigs.

Lea, who has since disabled comments on her social media page, responded to the backlash in June (20) by issuing a public apology, vowing to do better going forward and set an example for her child.