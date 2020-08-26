Latest Fidelity filing outlines mainstream Bitcoin trading product By Cointelegraph

Latest Fidelity filing outlines mainstream Bitcoin trading product
Fidelity has filed for a Regulation D exemption with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for a Bitcoin-based financial product.
Known as the Wise Origin Index Fund, the product falls under the “pooled investment fund” category, according to the firm’s Form D filing, dated Aug. 26, 2020. Entities can offer a financial security without the SEC’s stamp of registration approval, as long as they file a Form D with the commission, according to information from the SEC’s website.
