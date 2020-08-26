Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union Keen to Reunite for ‘Bring It On’ Sequel

Universal Pictures

During a celebration of the classic movie’s 20th anniversary along with director and screenwriter, the two former co-stars pitch their ideas for a follow-up movie.

–

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union are keen to reunite for a “Bring It On” sequel.

The actresses starred alongside one another in the classic 2000 cheerleading comedy movie and, during a Zoom reunion in honour of the film’s 20th anniversary with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger, they took the opportunity to pitch a sequel.

“The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that’s awesome,” Gabrielle gushed. “So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know.”

“Or we run a cheer school like Cheer,” Kirsten added, referencing the Netflix docu-series about the cheerleading team at Navarro College.

Inspired by the idea, Gabrielle then asked if they can be the ones who gets to decide who gets to be on the mat, like Navarro’s head cheer coach, Monica Aldama.

“Yeah!” Kirsten responded. “I feel like it’d be fun if we – I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now.”

Five direct-to-video sequels were released off the back of the original “Bring It On” movie, with none of the follow-up instalments featuring the original cast.