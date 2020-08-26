Killer who murdered Scots backpacker Karen Aim with baseball bat denied parole

The brute who murdered Scottish backpacker Karen Aim in New Zealand has been declined parole.

Evil Jahche Broughton battered the 26-year-old from Orkney to death with a baseball bat in a random attack in 2008.

The killer – who was just 14 at the – applied for parole from his life sentence and the hearing was held overnight.

He is currently serving in Te Ao Marama – a Māori Focus Unit, where in April a psychologist assessed him as falling into a group that pose a “very high risk of violent or general reoffending”.

At his sentencing – even though he confessed to murder – he claimed he did not kill Karen, who was from Orkney.

He said he pleaded guilty to the charge because he was there but another person – a “gang prospect” named “Brian” – was “mainly responsible”.

However Broughton said that was not the case when the issue was raised directly with him at his parole hearing

His legal representative said: “He (Broughton) said that he had lain awake at night thinking what he could tell the Board today but concluded the only way he could express himself was through his actions.”







(Image: alphapix)



The Board turned down his appeal and instead ordered him onto a special rehabilitation programme telling him: “Parole is declined. There is much work for Mr Broughton to complete.”

Broughton had been smashing windows with a baseball bat at the local school before he killed Karen in a random attack.

She had left a party in the early hours of the morning to walk to her accommodation when she was murdered.

As she lay gravely injured on the street, Broughton continued hitting her with the weapon.

Karen’s skull was fractured and she suffered extensive brain injuries.

A police officer who was responding to an alarm at the school found Karen minutes after the attack in a pool of blood.







(Image: Facebook)



Two weeks before the brutal murder, he carried out an identical attack with a rock and nearly killed another teenager, Zara Schofield.

Speaking to a local newspaper before the parole hearing she said she felt enormous sympathy for Karen’s family and friends.

She said: “My thoughts still sit deeply with Karen and her family and friends.

“I have managed to move on and carry on with life as we do but unfortunately Karen didn’t get that chance because of his actions – so I hope he takes responsibility now for this.

“I also hope when and if he is released into the ‘real’ life that he has good support and won’t fall into bad habits or surround himself with the wrong crowd.”

And she added: “That is my only worry – I don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

After Broughton was sentenced, Karen’s family vowed to fight to keep him behind bars for his whole life.

Two years ago, her dad Brian said he would campaign against any bid for freedom “for the safety of the public in New Zealand”.

He said: “If he’s released, he’ll be 26 and that is just about Karen’s age when he killed her. And he still has the rest of his life to lead, whereas Karen was taken from us.”

Tragically, Brian died suddenly in November 2018, aged 61.

A series of art scholarships helping establish a connection between Orkney and Taupo were set-up in the wake of the tragedy.

Christine Robb, Karen’s boss in Taupo, said: “About eight young people have work around Taupō or in the Orkneys. It was a nice connection and a positive that emerged from the money raised.”