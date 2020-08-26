Kenny Smith Walks Off TNT Set in Solidarity With Bucks Players

Milwaukee Bucks players initiated a player strike prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenny Smith showed his solidarity with protesting players by walking off the set of “NBA on TNT” in the Wednesday, August 26 episode. The strike was done following the police shooting incident against Jacob Blake, a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this month.

In the episode, Kenny stated while unplugging his microphone, “As a black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight.” He went on to say, “And figure out what happens after that.”

As he walked off the set, Kenny’s fellow host Ernie Johnson said, “I respect that.” The show proceeded with the remaining hosts including Ernie, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, with them discussing the league, the boycotts and racial injustice.

Many applauded Kenny for his decision. “THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT BLACK KINGS showing TF OUT TADAYYYY,” so one person raved on Instagram. “Good job. hopefully people will listen and learn from this,” another fan added.

“This serious, you can hear the pain in his voice,” someone noted. One other, meanwhile, admitted, “my respect for Kenny just went all the wayyyyyyy up.”

Kenny, who played in the NBA from 1987-97, was referring to the Milwaukee Bucks players who initiated a player strike prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. That was their way to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob that left him paralyzed. In response to the Bucks protest, the NBA announced that it would postpone all the games on that night.

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games — Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers — have been postponed,” the NBA explained in a statement. “Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”