Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Asks People for Money to Pursue Her Emancipation

The 15-year-old daughter of the former President Trump adviser asks her followers to send money, which will be used to hire a lawyer, to her Venmo account during an Instagram Live.

– Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter Claudia Conway turns to her followers for financial aid as she seeks to emancipate herself from her parents. The 15-year-old girl has pleaded for money to hire a lawyer to get the legal process started.

Claudia went on Instagram Live and asked people to send money that will be used to get a lawyer to her Venmo account. “I do have some pro bono lawyers I’ve been talking to but you know, it’s just a lot,” she told her followers.

Claudia started gaining attention earlier this year with her anti-Donald Trump messages, despite her mother being a counselor to the president. The TikTok influencer, who identifies as a leftist and liberal, also often speaks against her father George Conway’s political stance. George is a Republican, but has since emerged as a vocal Trump critic and runs The Lincoln Project, an organization of Republicans against Trump.

Over the weekend, Claudia announced on social media that she wanted to be emancipated. She wrote, “i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

Following Claudia’s tweet, her mother Kelly announced that she’s leaving her post at the White House to focus on her family. “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” the 53-year-old said in a statement.

Her husband George also withdrew from The Lincoln Project.

Responding to her parents’ resignation, Claudia later tweeted, “this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please.”