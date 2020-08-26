Katy Perry Announced as Recipient for 2020 Gracies Impact Award

Instagram

The ‘Roar’ singer is recognized for her empowering songs at the event that feted past honorees such as Gayle King, Naomi Watts, Amy Poehler, and Michelle Williams.

Mother-to-be Katy Perry is set to be honoured with the Gracies Impact Award in recognition of her powerful pop anthems.

The “Roar” star, who is due to give birth to her first child imminently, will be feted virtually at the annual Gracie Awards on 10 September (20), organised by officials at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF).

The prize is presented to an artist who has made a positive impact on society through her music, and was previously awarded to “Fight Song” hitmaker Rachel Platten in 2017, reports Billboard.

Other famous faces to be celebrated for their contributions to media over the past year include actresses Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Danai Gurira, and Natasha Lyonne, country singer Trisha Yearwood, comedienne Niecy Nash, the producers behind “Grey’s Anatomy“, and U.S. newswoman Gayle King, for her headline-grabbing interview with R. Kelly in the wake of the damning sexual misconduct allegations made in the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

The Gracie Awards, named after late comedy icon Gracie Allen, will also include tributes to frontline journalists covering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, and a double performance by country singer Mickey Guyton.

Fans can tune into the event from 7pm ET on 10 September via the AWMF’s Facebook and YouTube pages.