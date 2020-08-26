Kate Winslet Recalls Choreographing Ammonite Love Scene With Saoirse Ronan

Winslet went on to praise the film as “a story about women speaking up, speaking out.”

“I think uncovering stories where women were repressed in such a systemic way is highlighting how history has covered up those successes,” Winslet shared. “We’re not going to do that anymore, world.”

In regard to the #MeToo movement, Winslet confirmed that “casting couches existed.”

She stated, “It was very fucking real. Casting couches existed, yeah. All I can tell you is I was safe. I made sure I was. But this is a different time, and we’re [now] protected by the stories of the brave people who have spoken out, and we have to look after one another, and we will not be disrespected, degraded, marginalized and undermined any fucking more. That’s it. We’re done. Boom!”