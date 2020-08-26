Kate McKinnon-Starring ‘Joe Exotic’ TV Show Earns Series Order in Three Entertainment Platforms

WENN/Instagram

According to reports, the series earns an unprecedented rollout across three different NBCU entertainment platforms, including a broadcast network, a streamer and a basic cable network.

–

A TV show based on Joe Exotic is getting a joint straight-to-series order by the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming divisions. According to reports, “Joe Exotic” (working title) earns an unprecedented rollout across three different NBCU entertainment platforms.

The three platforms are a broadcast network, NBC, a streamer, Peacock, as well as a basic cable network, USA. The project, which is based on the second season of Wondery’s “Over My Dead Body”podcast, was originally set up at NBCU’s UCP in November 2019. The interest of the project spikes following Netflix’s hit series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“.

“Joe Exotic” is set to follow real-life character Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) who is a big cat enthusiast. As she learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

They have yet to cast an actor to portray Joe, a tiger breeder and big cats zoo owner. In April, he was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill Carole and being responsible of dozen wildlife violations, including the killing of five tigers.

The series reportedly will be penned by Etan Frankel and “Saturday Night Live” star Kate. Kate will also serve as executive producer alongside Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Levy and Aaron Heart.

Aside from this series, there’s a separate series based on Joe that is being developed by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Starring Nicolas Cage as Joe, the show uses a Texas Monthly article by Leif Reigstad titled “A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” as their material basis.