Kartik Aaryan wants to know the answer to a social-media trend which has taken the nation by storm

Last week, the internet went bersek when a profile made a mash up of a scene from a daily soap. The scene involved a reel mother-in-law wanting to know rasode mein kaun tha (who was in the kitchen), who messed up the meal. If you haven’t seen this hilarious video, you’re surely living under the rock.

Today Kartik Aaryan wants to know the answer to the question. Ever since the video went viral, people have been making memes to know ‘rasode mein kaun tha?’ Kartik Aaryan’s curiosity is no different. The actor shared a picture where he’s posing with folded hands. He captions the pic saying, ‘Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha.’ Looks like Aaryan too wants to know the answer and wont keep calm till he find out.

Rasode mein kaun tha pic.twitter.com/BDHHrAwveh

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 26, 2020







The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Both will resume shooting once the makers plan out a new schedule. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which originally starred Allu Arjun.