Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s outfits are on point in these pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor are best friends. The two sister duos have been close for years now and their bond has remained strong through it all. They are often clicked spending time together, heading for holidays and even making each other’s big days special. Well, but during the pandemic just like all of us, this group of friends also refrained from meeting each other. However, now that the lockdown has eased a bit for all, they are clicked heading to each other’s houses to catch up. Today, we clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as they visited Amrita Arora’s residence.

What grabbed our attention was Kareena’s stunning outfit. She wore a soft caramel coloured indo-western outfit. The actress paired it up with camel coloured footwear that stood out and added so much to the look. Malaika, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a pair of parallel printed pants and an off-white top. Check out the pictures below.