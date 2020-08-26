Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s Son Charged With Three Felony Counts Over Alleged Knife Attack

Instagram

Adam Abdul Jabbar, who is accused of stabbing a neighbor several times during a row over outdoor trash cans, is facing up to nine years and eight months in prison.

“Airplane” star Kareem Abdul Jabbar‘s son is facing a decade behind bars for his alleged knife attack on a neighbour.

The basketball great’s kid, Adam Abdul Jabbar, has been hit with a string of felonies stemming from his arrest in June.

The 60-year-old he attacked told police officers Adam stabbed him several times during a row over outdoor trash cans, and left him needing treatment for a fractured skull.

He has since filed a civil lawsuit against the 28 year old, and now Adam has been charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury.

If convicted on all counts, Adam faces up to nine years and eight months in prison, according to TMZ.

He is set to be arraigned next month.