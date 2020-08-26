John Lewis opens its online Christmas shop early – 120 days before Christmas Eve

If ever there was a year to make the most of Christmas, well this is it – and even with four months to go until the big day, some people are already planning to make this Christmas the best one ever.

With the smart money on an early Christmas shopping boom, John Lewis has kicked off the annual festivities while it’s still technically summer.

The upmarket department store has opened its online Christmas Shop on www.johnlewis.com – 121 days before December 25.

This is the earliest the retailer has ever started selling Christmas ranges and reflects the mood of a country looking forward to a happy Christmas after an unsettling 2020.

The range of products available online includes everything from Christmas trees to decorations and lights – everything shoppers need to make Christmas extra special this year.

As previously reported on The Nottingham Post, the move comes as the retailer reports a whopping 370% rise of festive searches online compared to last year. With the most in-demand searches being for Christmas trees, baubles, cards, lights and wrapping paper.







This year’s seven festive themes from John Lewis have taken inspiration from key art movements throughout history, ranging from Art Nouveau and Pop art to Renaissance.

But shoppers hoping to browse items in John Lewis stores will have to wait until 25 September, when the full collections will be available in branches across the UK.

Jason Billings-Cray, Partner and Christmas Buyer at John Lewis said; “Christmas always provides a reason for celebration and a welcome break. Understandably it looks as if people are looking forward to and planning for it earlier than ever this year.

“Christmas celebrations mostly take place in our homes and we have seen how the lockdown has made people think more about their homes, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that people are already thinking about how they will decorate their homes this Christmas.

“During the lockdown many people have spent more outdoors and become closer to nature. From the hundreds of emails from customers asking to be alerted when specific decorations become available it looks as if animal baubles will be the most popular this year with peacocks, squirrels and toucans topping the list of most wanted.”

But it’s not just decorations that many shoppers are thinking about. Christmas searches on the Waitrose website are also up on last year.

The retailer reports that searches in July and August are up 42% on last year with plenty of customers already keen to look for festive treats like Christmas puddings and mince pies.