John Lennon’s Murderer Lost Latest Bid for Parole

The man who was convicted for killing the Beatles musician years ago has been denied parole for eleventh time ahead of his upcoming television interview.

Mark David Chapman appeared before officials at the Board of Parole in New York last week (ends21Aug20) to make his case for release, but his efforts were denied once again.

He will now remain locked up for at least two more years, when he will be granted another opportunity to seek parole.

Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of The Beatles legend, who was gunned down outside The Dakota, his Manhattan apartment building, on 8 December, 1980.

The 65 year old was previously denied parole in 2018 after authorities expressed concern for the public’s safety, if he were to be released.

The news emerges days after it was announced a documentary featuring a rare interview with Chapman was in development for Britain’s newly-launched Sky Documentaries channel.

Producers are hoping to launch “Let Me Take You Down“, which will feature an investigation into Lennon’s assassination, around the 40th anniversary of the “Imagine” icon’s death.