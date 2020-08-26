Joe Daniher returns, Warren Tredrea questions Essendon over selection

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea says Essendon’s decision to bring in Joe Daniher without playing him in a practice match “reeks of desperation”, but admitted there is little other option available to the club with no VFL in 2020.

The Bombers confirmed that Daniher would play his first AFL match in 467 days against Hawthorn this week after recovering from his latest groin problem, with the club’s finals hopes on life support.

In a normal season, a player coming off a lengthy injury layoff would normally play a week or two in the VFL before being tried at the AFL level, but with no seconds and unofficial scratch matches the only option, the Bombers have opted to give the 26-year-old his first run in 2020 in the seniors.

Tredrea explained that while the decision to bring Daniher in seems rushed on the surface, there was some merit into what Essendon was doing with their star forward.

Joe Daniher will play his first match for Essendon since Round 9, 2019 against Hawthorn on Thursday (Getty)

“On the surface, it reeks of desperation, let’s be honest. He hasn’t played forever and that’s what I feel bad for him about,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

“We know what happened in the off-season last year when he wanted to get greater opportunity and a new lease of life up in Sydney.

“In defence of the Bombers, I’m not sure what sort of preparation you can do.

“What I can tell you now is, days of pre-seasons of just running and picking up the balls in January and doing skills and some competitive stuff are long gone.

“Clubs now, albeit with COVID restrictions down to (players) in competitive drills, do competitive drills all year around.

Daniher has steadily built up his training loads, with Essendon adamant that he has done the work required (Getty)

“There is a slight restriction, but I would dare say he would have done a lot of match simulation type training.

“It’s probably got to the stage where he’s probably saying to the club, ‘Stuff it, let’s have a go’, and the Bombers are going, ‘Well, we’re depleted let’s have a go’.

“We know he can play, I just hope from a football purist’s point of view that he actually stands up and I hope he goes well.

“Whatever happens, whether he’s at Essendon next year or wants to go on to greener pastures, I think the game is so much better with a Joe Daniher who is fit and firing because he’s probably the most unstoppable forward in the game at his best.”

Daniher is out of contract at the end of the year and could seek to leave the club once again after submitting a trade request to be dealt to the Sydney Swans last year.

Essendon coach John Worsfold will finally have Daniher in his forward line after a 467-day hiatus (AAP)

However, despite the criticism, Essendon coach John Worsfold was adamant that the club had done everything in its power to prepare Daniher to make a successful comeback at the top level.

“We’re really excited that Joe has done the work to be available and ready to step back up and play some footy, which is great for Joe, great for us and great for footy,” Worsfold said.

“It’s been a really close partnership over a long period of time on getting to this point where Joe’s ready to go.

“We had a little setback with his calf injury a month ago. We would have been at this point a little bit earlier. But we’ve got through it.

“We’ve done the work and Joe’s very comfortable and excited about getting back out there.”