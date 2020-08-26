Joe Daniher return, Matthew Lloyd says five to six clubs interested in Essendon star

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says there are “five to six” clubs interested in signing Bombers forward Joe Daniher, if he proves his fitness for the remainder of this season.

Daniher is set to play his first AFL match in 467 days on Thursday against Hawthorn, with both he and Essendon hoping that he can recapture the form which saw him named in the 2017 All-Australian team.

While he has managed just 11 games this season, Lloyd said the “box-office” potential that Daniher brings to the table means clubs still well and truly have him on their radar.

“If he gets through five games, I don’t care how he plays, but he gets through the five, there will be five to six clubs who want Joe Daniher,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Joe Daniher is set to play his first match for Essendon this week since Round 9, 2019 (Getty)

“I won’t say who they are, but I know a number of clubs.

“If he wants to stay, they are desperate for him to stay at Essendon, and they are hoping he chooses Essendon.”

When questioned by Footy Classified host Sam McClure on whether the clubs interested were based in Victoria, Lloyd replied with an emphatic: “Yes”.

Lloyd’s revelation comes amid reports that Daniher’s manager Nigel Carmody has opened conversations with the Bombers about a potential contract extension.

Daniher speaks to the media alongside senior coach John Worsfold prior to the 2020 season (Getty)

Daniher is out of contract at the end of 2020 and will be a restricted free-agent.

After submitting a trade request to join the Sydney Swans last year, it was widely expected that Daniher would walk out on Essendon at the end of this year, but that sentiment has changed in recent weeks.

While Essendon would like Daniher to remain at the club long-term, the club’s focus thus far has been his recovery from debilitating groin problems.

“They have not tried to get Joe (to re-sign), they haven’t even put an offer to him,” Lloyd said on Essendon’s talks with Daniher.

Daniher’s unique blend of size and athleticism make him a tantalising prospect despite his injury issues (Getty)

“All they want to see is Joe get back to play football and to see him get back to a happy place again.

“They reckon he’s never been happier and more engaged with the Essendon group than he has been in the last two or three weeks that he’s gotten closer to playing.”

While there have been questions raised on whether his AFL return this week is premature, Lloyd said figures at Essendon are adamant that Daniher is past his groin problems.

“It was interesting, his last injury was 15th of July and I rang a few people around Essendon and they said it’s a calf, but he hasn’t felt his groins for eight weeks,” he said.

“Now this is another four or five weeks since then, so he’s gone two to three months without feeling his groins.”