Joe Budden, one of Spotify's biggest exclusive podcasters, is leaving Spotify on Sept. 23, claims it "is pillaging,quot; his audience and won't give him a bonus (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ashley Carman / The Verge:

Joe Budden, one of Spotify’s biggest exclusive podcasters, is leaving Spotify on Sept. 23, claims it “is pillaging,rdquo; his audience and won’t give him a bonus  —  “I cannot tell you where this podcast will be.”  —  Joe Budden, one of Spotify’s biggest exclusive podcasters, is leaving the platform.

