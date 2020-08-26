Joe Budden, one of Spotify's biggest exclusive podcasters, is leaving Spotify on Sept. 23, claims it "is pillaging,quot; his audience and won't give him a bonus (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Joe Budden, one of Spotify’s biggest exclusive podcasters, is leaving Spotify on Sept. 23, claims it “is pillaging,rdquo; his audience and won’t give him a bonus — “I cannot tell you where this podcast will be.” — Joe Budden, one of Spotify’s biggest exclusive podcasters, is leaving the platform.
