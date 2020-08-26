Joaquin Phoenix Boosts Veganism by Fronting PETA’s ‘Change the World From Your Kitchen’ Campaign

Peta

Having been a leading vegan activist, the ‘Joker’ star expresses his hope that footage of factory farming cruelty will turn viewers off meat and dairy for good.

–

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is taking his campaign to turn the world vegan to the next level by fronting a new PETA video.

The “Joker” star presents the new film from his kitchen table, explaining he hopes footage of factory farming cruelty will turn viewers off meat and dairy for good.

“There’s so much pain in the world that we are powerless over, but being party to animal suffering is not one of them,” the actor says. “It’s easy to escape personal responsibility by actively avoiding the truth. But I hope you will join me in rejecting animal cruelty… (and) explore the many benefits of being vegan.”





Phoenix also fronts a new print ad campaign, which suggests: “Change the World From Your Kitchen. Go Vegan.”

The new PETA investigation, appearing in the hard-hitting video, exposes cruelty to birds at a major U.S. egg farm that supplies Walmart, while experts at the animal rights group claim that each person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals each year.

Phoenix has become a leading vegan activist, using the interest surrounding him at the Oscars and BAFTAs earlier this year to promote the cause at demonstrations in Los Angeles and London.