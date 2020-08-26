Jennifer Lawrence’s First Sighting in Months Was So Worth the Wait

As fans of Jennifer’s will recall, the last time she and her husband were photographed was last year.

In November 2019, paparazzi captured the couple enjoying a late-night stroll in the Big Apple. The newlyweds appeared to do a little shopping, as they were spotted going into Reformation and a nearby bookstore.

At the time, that marked their first outing as a married couple.

The pair tied the knot two weeks prior on Oct. 20, 2019, after being engaged for seven months. While there were plenty of A-listers in attendance, like Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Adele and others, Jennifer and Cooke kept their ceremony ultra-private and intimate.

Even now, it’s unknown what the star’s bridal gown looked like. Although, it’s assumed she dazzled in a Dior design, considering she’s a spokesperson for the luxury brand.

“Jennifer had on a long-sleeved jeweled dress,” an eyewitness told E! News at the time. “Her hair was up with strands framing her face.”