Jeff Horn – Tim Tszyu fight: Why Peter FitzSimons is boycotting bout

Leading sports journalist Peter FitzSimons says he won’t be watching tonight’s much anticipated bout between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu, slamming the sport for making heroes of those who inflict brain damage on their opponents.

The two will meet in Townsville tonight in front of 16,000 fans, in a fight that’s been dogged by controversy in the leadup.

It went to another level yesterday when Horn’s camp alleged one of the judges said privately that Tszyu will win the fight.

Horn, the former WBO welterweight world champion, has won 20 of his 23 fights, including 13 by knockout, while Tszyu is unbeaten in 15 bouts, winning 11 by KO.

“I grew up revering Muhammad Ali, and I still do, but in my mature years I cannot get past the whole concussion thing,” FitzSimons said on Wide World of Sports’ Five Minutes with Fitzy.

Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu (Getty)

“If I was watching Horn and Tszyu tonight, the image of two men going at each other, there’s a visceral something inside you that says ‘wow.’

“But then when I think about it for longer than five seconds, what we’re paying our money for is two men trying to commit brain damage on the other man.

“If you commit it so well, you do so much damage that he sinks into unconsciousness, then you’re a hero.

“That’s what boxing is about, and I cannot get past that part.”

Kostya and Tim Tszyu share an embrace in the gym last year. (Getty)

FitzSimons says he’s counselled fellow Nine star and retired NRL great Paul Gallen on the matter, urging the former New South Wales captain to stop boxing, although so far unsuccessfully.

The former Wallaby was keen to point out the difference between boxing and football, admitting that while concussion occurred in both sports, it was only legal in one.

“People say that football has concussion, yes, rugby union and rugby league does have concussion, but it’s not the aim of the game,” he said.

“The aim of the game in boxing is to hurt another person so badly that they sink into unconsciousness.

“Isn’t it obvious that it’s not the right thing to watch it tonight.

“What your money is going towards is to sustain brain damage being put on your fellow humans.”

Huge stakes in Horn vs Tszyu

FitzSimons said he wouldn’t be swayed by much of the pre-fight theatrics, where the rival camps mouthed off at each other in order to promote the fight.

“All of that stuff, when one boxer says I hate the other boxer, or I’m not happy with this or that, have we not seen it a thousand times before?” FitzSimons asked.

“That’s the formula, but I’m too old for it and I don’t care.”

Queensland Country Bank Stadium will not be filled to capacity for tonight’s bout, although 16,000 people will be attending in a COVID-safe manner.

But according to FitzSimons, that’s not appropriate in the current climate.

“I still think 16,000 people in a stadium (is too many), you only need one or two people, that’s what happened with the biological time bomb when the Italian club played the Spanish club in February, that’s where it all exploded,” he said, in reference to the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia that was dubbed “Game Zero” because of the explosion of COVID-19 cases.

Despite his misgivings about the fight, FitzSimons said his beef is not with the boxers themselves, but rather the sport as a whole.

“Both courageous, good men. I don’t attack them personally, at all. That’s what they were raised to, the story of Jeff Horn, schoolteacher, fine family man, but I wish they’d stop,” he concluded.