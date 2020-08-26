Jeff Horn beaten by Tim Tszyu, boxing news

Australian boxing legend Barry Michael has called on Jeff Horn to retire from the sport as criticism levelled at Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton intensifies.

Horn’s camp threw in the towel at the end of the eighth round as it became clear the Queenslander couldn’t go on.

There were concerns whether Tszyu could make the step up against a fighter who has fought on the world stage but he silenced those critics.

“It’s a young man’s game,” Tszyu said. “Give me a challenge and it’s sink or swim, and I’m not going to sink. I’m here to swim.”

Tim Tszyu lands a heavy right hand on Jeff Horn in their Townsville fight. (Getty)

Horn’s corner call an end to the fight

Horn started the aggressor and tried to man-handle Tszyu as the Sydney fighter used his range early.

Tszyu then switched it up as the fight wore on and took on Horn on the inside. He dropped Horn with a nice uppercut in the third and then again later in the bout.

Michael said it’s clear Horn’s time has come to an end.

“In boxing you can always have one fight too many,” he said on Main Event.

“A lot of people are going to say the culmination of all those hard fights have caught up to Jeff.

“I don’t ever want to see him in the ring again. He’s done Australia proud, he beat Manny Pacquiao and knocked out Anthony Mundine in one round.

“But it’s enough. It’s finished. It’s Tim Tszyu’s time. Tim Tszyu is the future of Australian boxing.”

Tim Tszyu lands a right hand to the face of Jeff Horn. (Getty)

The contentious end to the fight rubbed Main Event’s Paul Kent the wrong way following Jeff Fenech’s initial reaction.

Horn’s trainer Rushton was seen asking Horn whether he wanted to go out for round 9 as his corner argued whether he should go on. They asked Horn if he wanted to to fight on and he shrugged his shoulders.

With Horn barely able to keep his head up and appearing to mumble “I don’t want to” Rushton asked.

“What do you want to do?!” Rushton repeatedly yelled at Horn who appeared to keep shaking his as the rest of his corner caught on.

“Have you got a punch left in you or no?” Rushton asked Horn who managed a “no”.

Rushton didn’t back down.

“Do you want to give us another minute?” he pressed on.

Jeff Horn is addressed by Glenn Rushton before the fight against Tim Tszyu. (Getty)

Rushton eventually caved to his corner’s demands and the fight was called but Fenech labelled the trainer’s behaviour “disgraceful”. Kent agreed.

“I thought Jeff Fenech was spot on,” he said.

“For Glenn Rushton to be asking his fighter at the end of the right round whether he wanted to fight on, whether he has one more punch in him, whether he’s got one more minute in him was absolutely embarrassing.

“It showed the amateurism that has been in Jeff Horn’s corner for much of his career.

“I think it has been a handicap he’s had to go with throughout his career. It’s a testament that he’s been able to have so much success with that.

Tim Tszyu follows Jeff Horn with intent after the former world champion stumbles in their fight. (Getty)

“He was quite simply being given bad advice from very early of the fight.

“Already by round three, Tim Tszyu was stalking looking for the shot and when he goes back to the corner, Glenn Rushton was telling Jeff Horn that he’s got to push the pace against Tszyu.

“The fight was over at that point he was in survival mode already; to be told by his corner that he had to walk up on Tim Tszyu astounds me.

“He clearly wasn’t fit enough, he wasn’t fit enough to fight 10 rounds. He was gone after two rounds.”