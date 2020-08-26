Itafos Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) reported today its Q2 2020 financial results and operational highlights. The Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.itafos.com . All dollar values are in thousands of US Dollars except as otherwise noted.

“We delivered strong financial and operational performance during Q2 2020, demonstrated by our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter improving $14 million year-over-year. Our focus on improving margins and corporate-wide cost savings initiatives, in addition to a disciplined approach to capital allocation and efforts to mitigate sulfuric acid supply disruptions all contributed to these results,” said Dr. Mhamed Ibnabdeljalil, CEO of Itafos. “Looking forward, we are maintaining our original guidance for full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA and we are continuing to make progress on extending Itafos Conda’s mine life, optimizing Itafos Conda’s EBITDA generation capability and advancing our newly launched stage-gate restart program for Itafos Arraias.”

Overall Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s financial highlights were as follows:

generated adjusted EBITDA of $11,324 [Q2 2019: $(2,347)], representing a 582% increase year-over-year primarily due improved margins at Itafos Conda, cost savings following the idling of Itafos Arraias, and implementation of aggressive corporate wide cost savings and deferral of spending initiatives;

recorded a write-off of mineral properties of $8,449 at Itafos Paris Hills following the Company’s decision to wind down the concession following completion of the technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Itafos Conda and Itafos Paris Hills Mineral Projects, Idaho, USA” and dated as of July 1, 2019 (the “ Itafos Conda Technical Report ”), which defined Husky 1/North Dry Ridge (“ H1/NDR ”) as the Company’s path forward for mine life extension at Itafos Conda;

”), which defined Husky 1/North Dry Ridge (“ ”) as the Company’s path forward for mine life extension at Itafos Conda; incurred net loss of $(20,814) [Q2 2019: $(21,597)], representing a 4% decrease year-over-year primarily due to the same factors that resulted in improved adjusted EBITDA, which were offset by a write-off of mineral properties at Itafos Paris Hills;

drew an additional $5,300 under the Company’s unsecured and subordinated promissory note (the “ CLF Promissory Note ”) with an additional $10,700 remaining available to be drawn by the Company at its sole discretion through December 31, 2020 (the “ Availability Period ”); and

”) with an additional $10,700 remaining available to be drawn by the Company at its sole discretion through December 31, 2020 (the “ ”); and continued to advance aggressive corporate wide cost savings and deferral of spending initiatives, including corporate streamlining initiatives resulting in dissolution of two unutilized legacy entities.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s business highlights were as follows:

continued corporate-wide risk mitigation measures to address potential impacts to employees, contractors and operations as a result of the novel strain of coronavirus (“ COVID-19 ”) resulting in no material impact to operations;

”) resulting in no material impact to operations; demonstrated sustained environmental, health and safety excellence at Itafos Conda and Itafos Arraias, including no environmental releases and one recordable injury;

produced total production volumes at Itafos Conda of 134,391t [Q2 2019: 150,934t], representing an 11% decrease year-over-year primarily due to a disruption in sulfuric acid from its primary supplier resulting in lower APP and MAP production;

generated adjusted EBITDA at Itafos Conda of $14,458 [Q2 2019: $11,283], representing a 28% increase year-over-year primarily due to improved margins as a result of lower input costs;

realized net income at Itafos Conda of $3,428 [Q2 2019: $560], representing a 512% increase year-over-year primarily due to the same factors that resulted in improved adjusted EBITDA;

advanced activities related to extending Itafos Conda’s mine life through permitting and development of H1/NDR, including preparing and submitting an updated Mine and Reclamation Plan to the Bureau of Land Management (the “ BLM ”) as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (“ NEPA ”) permitting process;

”) as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (“ ”) permitting process; advanced activities related to optimizing Itafos Conda’s EBITDA generation capability, including advancing development of MAP enhanced with zinc as an additional product in the new line of micronutrient enhanced products and evaluating proposals received for pilot testing and a front-end engineering and design (“ FEED ”) study related to anhydrous hydrogen fluoride and precipitated silica (“ AHF/PS ”) by-product recovery and a feasibility study related to on-site ammonia production;

”) study related to anhydrous hydrogen fluoride and precipitated silica (“ ”) by-product recovery and a feasibility study related to on-site ammonia production; maintained the idling of Itafos Arraias following best practices and monetized remaining inventory and raw materials to partially offset costs;

launched a stage-gate restart program for Itafos Arraias, including designing a detailed in-fill drilling program and engaging a third party to conduct the metallurgical test work that will form the basis of the revised beneficiation process; and

advanced the development of Itafos Farim to construction ready state, including achieving substantial completion of construction of the contractor’s camp and advanced project financing, related permitting and offtake initiatives.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s other highlights included issuance of 11,347 shares (net of 3,653 shares withheld to pay applicable taxes) due to vesting under the Company’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”).

Subsequent to the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s overall highlights were as follows:

decided to conduct a reduced scope plant turnaround at Itafos Conda during July 2020 as part of its risk mitigation measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was completed with no environmental releases or recordable injuries;

announced that Itafos Conda has been experiencing a significant disruption in sulfuric acid supply from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine and advanced efforts to mitigate potential adverse effects of the disruption;

closed a $20,000 secured working capital financing at Itafos Conda with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the “ Revolving

Facility ”), which refinanced the $20,000 secured working capital financing at Itafos Conda with Gavilon Fertilizer, LLC (the “ Gavilon

Facility ”), of which $10,000 was drawn at closing;

”), which refinanced the $20,000 secured working capital financing at Itafos Conda with Gavilon Fertilizer, LLC (the “ ”), of which $10,000 was drawn at closing; repaid the Gavilon Facility in full in connection with closing the Revolving Facility;

drew an additional $5,300 under the CLF Promissory Note with an additional $5,400 available to be drawn by the Company at its sole discretion through the Availability Period;

advanced the wind down of the Itafos Paris Hills concession, including issuing mineral lease termination letters to land owners, following completion of the Itafos Conda Technical Report, which defined H1/NDR as the Company’s path forward for mine life extension at Itafos Conda; and

cash settled 27,154 RSUs for $6 under the RSU plan.

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, except for per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 62,111 $ 103,072 $ 137,472 $ 176,250 Operating loss (10,576 ) (14,079 ) (22,819 ) (20,089 ) Adjusted EBITDA 11,324 (2,347 ) 10,536 (200 ) Net loss (20,814 ) (21,597 ) (39,103 ) (34,928 ) Maintenance capex $ 1,582 $ 11,861 $ 3,501 $ 17,047 Growth capex 1,463 3,164 2,869 6,180 Basic loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.25 ) Fully diluted loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.25 )

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were explained as follows:

revenues were down year-over-year primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower realized prices from continued downward pressure on diammonium phosphate (“ DAP ”) New Orleans (“ NOLA ”) prices to which MAP sales prices are linked at Itafos Conda and the idling of Itafos Arraias;

”) New Orleans (“ ”) prices to which MAP sales prices are linked at Itafos Conda and the idling of Itafos Arraias; adjusted EBITDA was up year-over-year primarily due to improved margins at Itafos Conda, cost savings following the idling of Itafos Arraias, and implementation of aggressive corporate wide cost savings and deferral of spending initiatives;

net loss was down year-over-year primarily due to the same factors that resulted in improved adjusted EBITDA, which were largely offset by a write-off of mineral properties at Itafos Paris Hills;

maintenance capex was down year-over-year primarily due to the Company’s decision to conduct a reduced scope plant turnaround at Itafos Conda during July 2020 as part of its risk mitigation measures during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

growth capex was down year-over-year primarily due to reduced spend at Itafos Farim upon reaching construction ready state.

As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were as follows:

(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Total assets $ 450,713 $ 510,764 Total liabilities 345,087 368,505 Net debt 212,135 187,319 Adjusted net debt 153,469 136,900 Total equity 105,626 142,259

As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were explained as follows:

total assets were down period-over-period primarily due to lower inventory at Itafos Conda and Itafos Arraias and higher depreciation and depletion at Itafos Conda, which was partially offset by fixed assets additions primarily at Itafos Conda;

total liabilities were down period-over-period primarily due to lower trade and taxes payable at Itafos Conda;

net debt was up period-over-period primarily due to lower cash and cash equivalents and additional debt resulting from paid-in-kind interest related to the Company’s secured term credit facility (the “ Facility ”) and draw under the CLF Promissory Note;

”) and draw under the CLF Promissory Note; adjusted net debt was up period-over-period primarily due to lower cash and cash equivalents and additional debt resulting from paid-in-kind interest related to the Facility; and

total equity was down period-over-period primarily due to net loss recorded during the period.

Itafos Conda Highlights

The Company is closely monitoring potential risks to Itafos Conda’s employees, contractors and operations as a result of COVID-19. Itafos Conda has been deemed an essential business as part of the fertilizer and agriculture sector and therefore has not been forced to shut down operations on account of COVID-19. The Company is not currently projecting any material impact on Itafos Conda’s operations as a result of COVID-19.

In response to COVID-19, the Company has implemented and continued risk mitigation measures at Itafos Conda to address potential impacts to its employees, contractors and operations as follows:

adopted temporary travel restrictions;

established a daily COVID-19 emergency operations center to track and respond in real-time to regional and local developments;

implemented measures to reduce on site presence and interaction of staff;

increased cleaning and disinfecting measures;

adopted new policies related to sick leave and isolation in case of symptoms;

established ongoing dialogue with key business partners (customers, logistics providers, mining contractor, health insurance provider) to continually monitor the situation;

requalified supervisors and staff on applicable critical operations in the event of an outbreak; and

assessed business relief options.

To date, there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 amongst employees and two confirmed cases amongst contractors at Itafos Conda. Following such confirmed cases, Itafos Conda implemented stringent quarantine and sanitation efforts to isolate such incidents and prevent further spread.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Itafos Conda continued its strong track record of environmental, health, and safety excellence with no environmental releases and one recordable injury.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Itafos Conda experienced lower MAP and APP production resulting from a disruption in sulfuric acid from its primary supplier, while SPA production remained largely consistent. Margins improved due to lower input costs from improved mining rates and lower raw materials costs, which were partially offset by lower realized prices.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Itafos Conda achieved higher SPA throughput from improved production efficiencies and higher railcar availability, which resulted in lower MAP and APP production. The lower MAP and APP production was also impacted by a disruption in sulfuric acid from its primary supplier. Itafos Conda also completed a second successful production run of its new line of micronutrient enhanced products, MAP+. Margins were largely consistent year-over-year as lower input costs from improved mining rates and lower raw materials costs were mostly offset by lower realized prices and higher depreciation and depletion.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, overall fertilizer market prices remained depressed, particularly granular products, after a sharp decline since Q1 2019 due to lower consumption resulting from unusually wet weather conditions in North America.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company advanced activities related to extending Itafos Conda’s mine life through permitting and development of H1/NDR, including securing support from the Idaho legislature via House Joint Memorial #11, which passed unanimously as well as numerous letters of support from local and state officials and preparing and submitting an updated Mine and Reclamation Plan to the BLM as part of the NEPA permitting process.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company advanced activities related to optimizing Itafos Conda’s EBITDA generation capability, including completing the micronutrient addition to granulation project to support its new line of micronutrient enhanced products, advancing development of MAP enhanced with zinc as an additional product in the new line of micronutrient enhanced products and evaluating proposals received for pilot testing and a FEED study related to AHF/PS by-product recovery and a feasibility study related to on-site ammonia production.

On July 10, 2020, the Company announced its decision to conduct a reduced scope plant turnaround at Itafos Conda during July 2020 as part of its risk mitigation measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 20, 2020, the Company announced that Itafos Conda completed the reduced scope plant turnaround with no environmental releases or recordable injuries.

On August 20, 2020, the Company announced that Itafos Conda has been experiencing a significant disruption in sulfuric acid supply from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine. Itafos Conda fulfills approximately 40% of its sulfuric acid requirements from volumes produced internally and approximately 60% from a combination of volumes received from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine under a long-term supply agreement and volumes procured from other third party suppliers. On August 18, 2020, Rio Tinto announced that its Kennecott mine in Utah has experienced delays to the restart of the smelter. According to Rio Tinto’s announcement, such delays to the restart of the smelter are due to unexpected issues that appeared following planned maintenance. Rio Tinto further announced that they are working closely with their customers to limit any disruptions and expect to have the smelter fully operational in two months. The Company has been and will continue working to mitigate potential adverse effects of the disruption in sulfuric acid supply to Itafos Conda from Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine.

On August 10, 2020, Itafos Conda closed the Revolving Facility, which refinanced the Gavilon Facility. The Revolving Facility considers a commitment to loan up to $20,000, of which $10,000 was drawn at closing. The proceeds of the Revolving Facility were initially used to repay the Gavilon Facility and thereafter will be used for working capital and general purposes. At closing, an additional 10,000 remained available to be drawn by Itafos Conda subject to certain terms and conditions.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Itafos Conda’s business highlights were as follows: