Ishaan Khatter’s workout video will make you sweat it out

Ishaan khatter may be a few films old, but his filmography is enough to turn any veteran actor green with envy. And while he hones his acting chops, he doesn’t ignore his biceps either. No wonder then, he’s fast emerging as a total package, of somoene who’s fit as well as talented.

Ishaan Khatter loves to workout and flaunts his body often on Instagram. The actor loves to post his workout videos, which are quite inspiring. Her is unstoppable when it comes to fitness. He works hard, eats clean and balances his workout and diet perfectly. No wonder, he can flaunt those washboard abs, which sends the mercury soaring. In this video we see Ishaan working on his arms. Take a look at it.











Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli and in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. He also has Farhan Akhtar’s Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.