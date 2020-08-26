Is COVID 19 the final nail in the coffin for single screens theatres in India?

Single screen theatres of the country were anyway finding it hard to compete with multiplexes and the coronavirus pandemic just added to their woes. While there is yet no fixed date regarding when the government will allow movie theatres to open up again, the future does not look too bright for single screens.

A leading daily got in touch with a single screen cinema owner who explained the sanitation costs alone won’t make the single screen business feasible for owners. He said, “Yes, we want to give it away on rent/sell and not run movies anymore. Even if we have a post-lockdown reopening date tomorrow, I don’t think we will be able to run our businesses anymore. Firstly the sanitisation cost will be in the range of Rs 7,000-10,000 per day. And what will be the collection? Not more than 10 or 12K in view of the on-going pandemic which is far from over. Is single screen a commercial viable proposition anymore? On the other hand, multiplexes are corporates and they have other sources of income like catering.”