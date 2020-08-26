Olaf Storbeck / Financial Times:
Interviews and documents reveal Wirecard’s desperate effort to cover up fraud, hoodwink its auditors, and a plan to take over Deutsche Bank in its final months — Executives at the German payments group hatched a plan to buy Deutsche Bank while desperately trying to cover their tracks
Interviews and documents reveal Wirecard's desperate effort to cover up fraud, hoodwink its auditors, and a plan to take over Deutsche Bank in its final months (Olaf Storbeck/Financial Times)
Olaf Storbeck / Financial Times: