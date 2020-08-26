Interviews and documents reveal Wirecard's desperate effort to cover up fraud, hoodwink its auditors, and a plan to take over Deutsche Bank in its final months (Olaf Storbeck/Financial Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Olaf Storbeck / Financial Times:

Interviews and documents reveal Wirecard’s desperate effort to cover up fraud, hoodwink its auditors, and a plan to take over Deutsche Bank in its final months  —  Executives at the German payments group hatched a plan to buy Deutsche Bank while desperately trying to cover their tracks

