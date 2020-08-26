In the tough times ahead, what is Trudeau prepared to cut?

Article content continued

Politicians themselves should be no exception. If MPs and senators took a 20 per cent pay cut, they would save taxpayers $16 million a year and demonstrate in a concrete way that they are willing to walk the walk. If the prime minister of New Zealand and politicians in India and Japan can do it, why can’t Canadian politicians?

Beyond slimming down its payroll, there are plenty more places for the federal government to cut costs.

Axing corporate welfare and regional development would save nearly $4 billion a year. A one-quarter reduction in transfers to Crown corporations (including the CBC, Canada Post and the Canada Council for the Arts) would save $2.5 billion, while cutting back foreign affairs spending by the same ratio would save $1.3 billion. Taking a long, hard look at departments and agencies that lie outside core government functions — from Canadian Heritage to the National Capital Commission to Telefilm Canada — could save hundreds of millions, if not billions more.

There is simply no getting around the fact that significant spending cuts will need to be a major part of eventually getting the federal books back to balance. The longer we wait to take up the task, the greater the risk that interest rates will rise and send the cost of servicing our debt through the roof. The Trudeau government needs to channel its inner Paul Martin, stiffen its spine, and start making tough choices.

Aaron Wudrick is federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.